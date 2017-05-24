Are Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Seriously Dating After Steamy Makeout Pics?

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick are definitely enjoying spending time together.

Bella, 19, and Scott, 33, were snapped kissing and snuggling on Wednesday in Cannes, France, and a source close to Kourtney Kardashian's ex tells ET that although the unexpected pair is "hooking up," it's all just fun.

"They're just hooking up. It's nothing serious," the source says. "They have known each other for a while now."

Interestingly enough, Bella has been friendly with the Kardashian-Jenner clan since her Disney days. She posed with 19-year-old Kylie Jenner and 21-year-old Kendall Jenner at a Popstar! Magazine party all the way back in December 2011.

