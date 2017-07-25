Scooter Braun Apologizes to Justin Bieber Fans Over Cancellation of ‘Purpose’ Shows

Following Justin Bieber’s decision to bow out of the remaining dates of his “Purpose” world tour, his music manager Scooter Braun took to Instagram to apologize to the pop star’s fans.

“To Justin who gave it his all night after night thank you. And to those that won’t be able to see it…on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent,” Braun wrote. “But a man’s soul and well being I truly care about came first and We [sic] must all respect and honor that. Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again.”

Braun thanked the promoters as well as “fans from all over the world” and praised Bieber for his “incredible run,” referring to the 154 shows that the singer performed over the last 16 months across six continents as part of his “Purpose” world tour.

The tour was headed to Asia (Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines and Singapore) and had additional U.S. dates.

Last month, Bieber delivered an emotional performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert headlined by Ariana Grande, who is another client of Braun. Bieber broke down in tears as he paid tribute to the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena.