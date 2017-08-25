Scarlett Johansson Shows Up With Rumored Boyfriend Colin Jost to Dave Chappelle's Birthday Party

Scarlett Johansson has yet to confirm if she's dating Colin Jost, but she certainly enjoys spending time with the Saturday Night Live star.

On Thursday night, the 32-year-old actress showed up with Jost, 35, and a few friends -- including SNL's Cecily Strong and Michael Che -- to Dave Chappelle's 44th birthday party at TAO Uptown in New York City.

An eyewitness tells ET that the two were with friends most of the night and stayed at the star-studded celebration until about 2:30 a.m. before leaving together.



Rumors of a romance between Johansson and Jost first started in May when Page Six reported that the two were spotted "flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone" and "made out at least twice" while at a SNL after-party.

The Rough Night star filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac earlier this year, and talked about dating again while on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

When Stern offered to set her up with some of his comedian friends, including David Spade and Louis C.K., Johansson responded, "A lot of comedians I know have a dark side though. I don't need any darkness."

It appears she may have changed her mind.

Additional reporting by Joseph Siyam.

