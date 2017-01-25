Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Split After Two Years of Marriage

Scarlett Johansson and her French husband, Romain Dauriac, have called it quits, PEOPLE has learned.

“They’ve been separated since the summer,” a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Johansson attended the women’s march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where she was seen without her wedding ring.

Johansson was first spotted with Dauriac during a lunch date in New York City in October 2012. By the following September, she was sporting a vintage Art Deco style sparkler that indicated the couple’s engagement.

The 32-year-old actress and the art collector secretly wed in 2014 shortly after welcoming their daughter, daughter Rose Dorothy.

Johansson told PEOPLE after their engagement in 2014 that she fell for Dauriac’s charm and intellect. “I love his brain more than anything,” she said. And “he does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman.”

The two, however, remain business partners: They co-own the popcorn brand Yummy Pop. Johansson and Dauriac were last photographed together in December for the grand opening party of their Yummy Pop popcorn store at the famed Theatre du Gymnase in Paris.

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.