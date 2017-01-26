Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Pose Together in NYC Hours After Revealing Split

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Pose Together in N.Y.C. Hours After Revealing Split

Scarlett Johansson and her French husband, Romain Dauriac, may be separated but they’re not apart.

The duo attended an art exhibition in New York City together on Wednesday night, happily posing for photos together and with friends at the Simon Lee Gallery event.

The 32-year-old actress rocked an all-black ensemble of a collared shirt tucked into faded denim pants and the French journalist added a grey jacket to his otherwise simple black outfit.

Earlier in the day, Johansson stepped in the Big Apple alone, wearing shades, a dark coat and jeans, along with a rust-colored scarf.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple have been separated since summer.

Johansson attended the women’s march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where she was seen without her wedding ring.

A source in Dauriac’s circle tells PEOPLE, “I’ve been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett has never made sense to me. They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.”

The couple was first declared an item after a New York City lunch date in October 2012. By the following September, she was sporting a vintage Art Deco style sparkler that indicated the couple’s engagement.

Johansson and Dauriac, who share a daughter, 2-year-old Rose Dorothy, secretly married in October 2014 shortly after the birth of their child.

The Avengers star told PEOPLE after their engagement in 2014 that she fell for Dauriac’s charm and intellect. “I love his brain more than anything,” she said. And “he does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman.”

The two, however, remain business partners: They co-own the popcorn brand Yummy Pop. Johansson and Dauriac were photographed together in December for the grand opening party of their Yummy Pop popcorn store at the famed Theatre du Gymnase in Paris.

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.