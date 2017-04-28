Scarlett Johansson Invites Lookalike Grandma to Come to Movie Premiere and Get Drunk With Her

Last week, a man named Denver Dodd posted a picture on Reddit of his grandmother as a young woman. His grandmother, who was 22 when the photo was taken, happened to look exactly like Scarlett Johansson, and the photo quickly went viral.

Check out the uncanny resemblance:

In no time at all, Johansson was informed about her doppelgänger by the Internet, and she decided to address the similarities in a video message to the now 72-year-old grandmother. “This video is for grandma Geraldine,” she said. “Geraldine, I cannot tell you, I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike. And I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap.”

The Golden Globe-nominated actress took it a step further, and invited Geraldine to the premiere of her new film, Rough Night, “I saw that you were, quote, ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face,” Johansson said. “I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

According to Time, Geraldine’s husband, who’s also pictured in the photo — taken around 1967 — passed away last January.

