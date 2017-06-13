Scarlett Johansson Brought a 72-Year-Old Former Look-Alike Grandma to Her Movie Premiere, Just Like She Promised

Scarlett Johansson is one class act after keeping her promise to a 72-year-old grandmother named Geraldine Dodd. In case you don’t remember, last April a 1967 photo of a woman who’s now a grandma went viral on Reddit because she looks identical to Scarlett Johansson — crazy, right?

A young Geraldine Dodd. (Photo: Reddit) More

After learning about her doppelgänger, Scarlett invited Geraldine to the premiere of her new movie, Rough Night.

Both ladies seemed to have had the time of their lives at last night’s premiere. They made their way down the carpet with their arms wrapped around each other. And, to make things even cuter, Scarlett carried a personalized clutch that said, “Hello my name is Geraldine,” and Geraldine carried one that said, “Hello my name is Scarlett.”

Scarlett Johansson and Geraldine Dodd, with their individualized clutches, at the premiere of Rough Night. (Photo: Getty Images) More

In other entertainment news, Katy Perry responds to cultural appropriation criticism:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: