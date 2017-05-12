Scandal Star Katie Lowes Expecting First Child— a Boy!—with Husband Adam Shapiro

There’s a new Gladiator on the way!

Scandal Star Katie Lowes announced on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that she and husband Adam Shapiro are expecting their first child.

“It’s a boy!” the mother-to-be, 35, told host Jimmy Kimmel. “We have zero names,” Lowes added joking that Shapiro would like to name their son after NBA superstar Lebron James.

The couple married in 2012.

As for which of her Scandal cast members found out first, it was the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes.

“I told her five minutes from being pregnant, she already knew, she’s a genius,” Lowes revealed about her boss, adding that Rhimes figured out the baby news after watching clips in the edit room.

“She knows the minute I got pregnant,” the actress said, adding that by her appearance, Rhimes could’ve guessed it was either a “really good weekend eating pizza and beer or I was pregnant.”

Costar Guillermo Díaz also found out after telling Lowes, “Your boobs look super big.”