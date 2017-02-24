Savannah Chrisley: I’m Dating NBA Star Chandler Parsons

Savannah Chrisley and Chandler Parsons are giving it a try, much to her dad’s chagrin. (Photo: Getty Images)

She shoots, she scores! Savannah Chrisley revealed during a Thursday, February 23, appearance on Access Hollywood that she is dating NBA star Chandler Parsons.

The Chrisley Knows Best starlet, 19 — and her overprotective dad, Todd Chrisley — sat down with cohosts Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales to chat about the teen’s hot new romance.

“Well, what I know about him is what everyone else knows about him — that it happened on social media,” Todd said of the 28-year-old Memphis Grizzlies player, who met his daughter on Instagram. “But I think he’s a great guy. He’s got a great sense of humor.”

Savannah, who says her budding relationship with Parsons began “just a couple weeks” ago, added, “We’re friends, like we met, I’ve gone to a game. We hang out. He’s a fun person to hang out with.”

Though Todd is a fan of the athlete, he remains skeptical. “Listen, he’s got a great personality. But, you know, he’s an NBA player,” the reality TV patriarch, 47, said. “… I think in the NBA, you know, they’re ho hounds. I mean, so you know, my daughter’s not gonna be on that list.”

However, Savannah isn’t bothered one bit by her dad’s doubts. “Like I said, he’s sweet, we have fun. So we’ll see where it goes!” she said with a smile.

The former Miss Tennessee Teen USA went on to share details about her first date with the hunky athlete. “I knew it would be the start of something good. When we went out to dinner, I tried to pay and he got mad and he was like, ‘No, don’t ever think that’s gonna fly with me,’” she recounted. “I was like, ‘All right.’”

According to Todd, the gesture puts Parsons several steps ahead of Savannah’s ex-boyfriend, Blaire Hanks. “Which was so different than the last one,” the father of five quipped. “Listen, anything from where she was to where she is today is a step up.”

As previously reported, the blonde beauty tearfully announced her split from her beau of two years in an emotional Facebook video on January 25, one week after she broke her vertebrae in a serious car crash.

“I just wanted to have a conversation with y’all because it’s so crazy how invested my fans are … Blaire and I — you’ve followed our relationship from the very beginning. We gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it, and that’s just what I’m trying to do now,” she explained at the time. “So to cut to the point … [Blaire] and I are no longer dating. It hurts, it does.”

Watch Savannah and Todd’s interview above. Chrisley Knows Best airs on USA Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.



