Savannah Chrisley and Bella Thorne Are Both Fans of Chandler Parsons — But Not Each Other

Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons has to be one happy guy right now.

The 28-year-old basketballer is at the center of a feud between reality star Savannah Chrisley, of Chrisley Knows Best, and actress Bella Thorne, best known for her role in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up! and, more recently, movies such as The Duff.

For background: Chrisley appeared to confirm that she and Parsons were dating last Thursday in an interview with Access Hollywood Live. The 19-year-old giggled when host Kit Hoover asked about her “new boy.”

“We’re friends, like we met, I’ve gone to a game. We hang out. He’s a fun person to hang out with,” she said, adding, “We’ll see where it goes.”

Interestingly, Savannah’s dad, Todd Chrisley, was being interviewed alongside his daughter, and he even said that he’d gotten to know Parsons.





Cut to later that day, when she did an about-face and declared she was single in a now deleted Instagram post and in an interview. “We’re friends,” she told Entertainment Tonight of her relationship with Parsons. “We hang out. He’s a blast. He has the best personality. I mean, heck — he makes [my dad] laugh, he makes me laugh. He truly is just a great friend … I’m single, having fun.”

A few days after that, Thorne, who’s also 19, seemed to suggest she and Parsons might be in a relationship. Thorne cheered on Parsons at his game Tuesday night wearing fishnets, a purple wig, and sporting his number painted on her face. She shared photos and videos of the game, describing him in one as “babe,” on Snapchat.

Chrisley turned to social media to express her displeasure — or at least that’s what it looked like. She took to Instagram Live to bash fishnets and how they should only be worn on Halloween. Then, she posted a picture quote she’s since taken down that read, “Self-absorbed people only think about what makes them feel good at the moment — they don’t have any respect or regards for anyone else. Then they wonder why their relationships fail.” It didn’t really need a caption, but she still wrote, “Wow!!”

After trying to decipher what this all means, we have the same reaction.

