Sarah Silverman Reflects on Her Near-Death Experience — 1 Year Later

Proof that Sarah Silverman can make anything funny: She can joke about how she almost died a year ago.

On Thursday, the comedian shared two photos from her 2016 hospitalization for a throat infection that led to her being placed into a medically induced coma. The incident changed her life, as you can imagine.

The first photo was of The Book of Henry actress, 46, in a hospital bed with a mask over her mouth. Her boyfriend, Michael Sheen was stroking her head. No idea who was taking the photo. (Kinda weird, but…)

“One year ago today I shoulda kicked the bucket but then I didn’t and now I say s*** like ‘we’re made of stardust on a planet in outer space y’all!’” Silverman wrote with the first throwback.

The second photo was of a drawing that Silverman did when she awoke from the coma. It’s of a penis. Oh, and there was a question for the nurse: “You live with your mom?”

“#TBT to the time I came out of an induced coma, couldn’t speak, but felt it urgent to ask the nurse if she lived w her mother & then draw a picture of a penis,” she wrote.

Silverman’s posts got lots of likes and comments, but two were from Sheen’s ex Kate Beckinsale and daughter Lily Sheen. (All three women have quite the comedy act going.)

Lily wrote beneath the photo of Sarah in the hospital, “This is so tender. Thank u for living.” Kate commented under Sarah’s penis drawing, “I live for you my sister wife.”

On July 6, Sarah — after she was out of the woods — took to Facebook to share her ordeal. Calling herself “insanely lucky to be alive,” she talked about being diagnosed with a “freak case of epiglottitis” and underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she spent five days in the ICU and “couldn’t speak for a while.”

“They couldn’t put me fully to sleep for the recovery process because my blood pressure’s too low,” she wrote. “I was drugged just enough to not feel the pain and have no idea what was happening or where I was. They had to have my hands restrained to keep me from pulling out my breathing tube. My friend Stephanie said I kept writing, ‘Was I in an accident?’ When I woke up 5 days later I didn’t remember anything.”

She thanked Sheen then, calling him her “real-life hero,” and said the incident left her with the “realization that nothing matters.” Silverman also talked about the penis pic, saying, “I couldn’t speak for a while and I don’t remember a lot of my ‘lucid’ time, but a friend me I stopped a nurse – like it was an emergency – furiously wrote down a note and gave it to her. When she looked at it, it just said, ‘Do you live with your mother?’ next to a drawing of a penis.”





