Sarah Hyland Responds to Too-Skinny Critics, Reveals She’s Been on Bed Rest

Sarah Hyland is clapping back at her haters.

The 26-year-old actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to set the record straight after receiving mean-spirited comments on her Instagram page about her weight, revealing that her appearance is a result of being "put on bed rest," and being unable to work out.

"I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes," Hyland began a lengthy post. "I have been told that I can't work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting."

"I love to be STRONG," she continued. "Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of 'being skinny.' Which many of you have told me that I am too much of... you're right. No one's head should be bigger than their body but considering that I've basically been put on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like."

"I write this because I've been accused of promoting anorexia in, ironically enough, an anti bullying post. And I want young girls to know that's NOT my intention," she wrote. "While these comments don't affect me, they may affect others. So I'm here to say that no one should aim to be the weight that I am right now."

"There's no need to worry! I've been down before and I'll probably be down again in my lifetime but I'm steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles," the Modern Family star shared. "It's never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one's arms. But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be."

"I will always be too fat. I will always be too skinny. I will never have enough curves to be called a woman," she concluded. "I'm a 26 year old woman who goes through more than you could even imagine on a daily basis. But I work hard. I love hard. And I got to where I am because I am STRONG and I didn't give up."

Earlier this year, Hyland canceled an appearance with her Modern Family cast at the SAG Awards, citing "health reasons." However, it's unknown whether that incident is related to her current struggle. The actress most recently made an appearance last Thursday at the Paley Center's PaleyLive panel for Dirty Dancing.

Hyland's Modern Family co-star, Ariel Winter, has also dealt with her fair share of body shamers. See more in the video below.

