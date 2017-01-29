Sarah Hyland Announces She Won’t Attend SAG Awards Due to Health Reasons

If the Modern Family cast takes home their fifth Screen Actors Guild award, one member of the ensemble will be noticeably absent: Sarah Hyland.

The actress, 26, revealed to Instagram followers on Sunday that she will not be attending the annual awards show because of health concerns.

“Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons,” the star, who has previously shared details of her lifelong battle with kidney dysplasia and underwent a kidney transplant in April 2012, captioned a post of herself kissing her longtime boyfriend Dom Sherwood at the 2016 SAG awards. “So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too.”

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show for the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT and sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts. Our red carpet special will start livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT on PEOPLE.com, EW.com and the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (download the PEN app for your TV or phone). You can also watch it live on Twitter — follow us @PEOPLE!

In 2015, Hyland opened up to Seventeen about her health concerns.

“I was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life. And she said, ‘You’re right, she won’t – but it won’t be because of her health,’ ” Hyland said. “When my mother told me that story, it resonated with me.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The actress resolved to persevere and lead an “extraordinary life,” saying, “If you set your mind to something, you’ll achieve it.”

Since early 2015, Hyland has been happily dating her “best friend” and Vampire Academy costar, 26-year-old Sherwood.



