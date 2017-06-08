Sarah Ferguson Had Wished She Had Bulimia to Look as ‘Beautiful and Thin’ as Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson has been open about her struggles with food addiction in the past. But in a recent podcast interview, the Duchess of York made a shocking confession: She had wished she had bulimia so that she could be as “beautiful and thin” as Princess Diana.

While speaking about her recovery, she told Dr. Vijay Murthy that she was aware of the severity of that statement. She said, “To wish you could have a mental illness to that level is a very serious place to get to.”

Fergie is a client of Murthy, who is a holistic doctor in London. The duchess said that she hoped to be a “human bridge” for listeners battling with eating disorders to seek help as she did.

“I was a binge eater. I never could get bulimia because I just didn’t have that mental state to go that far, but I always wished I could. But that just shows you how dangerous and what place I got to,” she explained.

Fergie became the face of Weight Watchers in the U.S. and has since embraced healthy eating as her way of life. She admitted that she’s been much happier since overcoming her addiction and said, “I got better by understanding that I had to go to the depths of the feelings within myself and I had to really want to [get] help.”

In other entertainment news, Ariel Winter’s estranged mom criticized her daughter’s outfits:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: