Sara Gilbert Apologizes For Mispronouncing Names of Daytime Emmy Nominees After Whoopi Goldberg Calls Her Out

Sara Gilbert is really, really sorry.

The 42-year-old actress apologized on Thursday's episode of The Talk after mispronouncing several names during the show's live announcement of Emmy nominations on Wednesday.

"Yesterday we announced the daytime Emmy nominations, and I'm sure this is my karma for teasing Sharon so much about getting names wrong, but I got so many names wrong, because I was so nervous, and normally, when we say people's names, we've gone over who the guests are, and we've practiced, but this was an in-the-moment thing, where we were finding out right along with you who was nominated," Gilbert explained. "I made several mistakes, and I was even nervous when I was saying it, knowing I was saying things wrong, so I'm very, very sorry to any of the women whose names I got wrong."

"It was a true mistake. I respect you guys, I congratulate you. I would never want to take away from your moment, so I am truly sorry," she continued. "I wish you guys luck, and again, I apologize, and we celebrate you guys."

Gilbert's on-air flubs (which included names like The View's Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin, and The Real's Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai) didn't go unnoticed. In fact, Whoopi Goldberg called Gilbert out on The View on Thursday.

"I think [the nominations] were announced on The Talk and I think a couple of the women weren't sure about the pronunciation of everyone's names so please introduce yourself so people know," Goldberg said, prompting her castmates to pronounce their own names.

