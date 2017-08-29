Sandra Bullock Donating $1 Million to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Sandra Bullock is doing her part to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

The Oscar-winning actress made a sizeable donation of $1 million to the Red Cross relief effort, currently working to help the thousands of victims who have been injured and displaced by the tragic flooding.

The Gravity star -- who has a home in Texas and has long been a supporter of the American Red Cross -- said she's hoping that the immense natural disaster that pounded Houston and the surrounding Gulf Coast region will convince people to look beyond political divides and come together to help those in need.

"There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water," Bullock told People.

Bullock is no stranger to making big donations for important causes. The 53-year-old star previously donated $1 million to the Red Cross to help victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami in Japan in 2011, just one of her many charitable efforts.

Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 storm, led to unprecedented flooding and caused over $3 billion in property damage so far. There have been at least 19 confirmed flood-related deaths and there are reportedly 30-40 people still unaccounted for. The Houston Police Department alone has rescued more than 3,500 people from flood waters.

While Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, it is expected to dump an additional 39 inches of water onto the affected regions in the coming days. And for the Red Cross, the real efforts are just beginning, as they are now working to provide shelter and supplies for thousands of people uprooted by the disaster.

Bullock is the latest celeb to make a sizeable donation to help the storm victims in Texas and Louisiana. Kevin Hart, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Chris Young and Dwayne Johnson are among other big stars who have done what they can to help. Check out the video below to hear more.

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.

