Samuel L. Jackson, Cher, and Other Celebrities React to Ben Carson Comparing Slaves to Immigrants

While addressing employees at the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday, Ben Carson compared slaves to immigrants in his speech.

The surgeon turned politician stated, “There were other immigrants who came in the bottom of slave ships, who worked even longer, even harder, for less, but they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.

“And do you know of all the nations in the world, this one, the United States of America, is the only one big enough and great enough to allow all those people to realize their dream. And this is our opportunity to enhance that dream,” he added.

Celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson, Chelsea Clinton, Cher, Andy Cohen, and Whoopi Goldberg were quick to criticize the new secretary of Housing and Urban Development on his comments likening slaves to immigrants.

