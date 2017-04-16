Sam Hunt Marries Hannah Lee Fowler in ‘Intimate, Hometown’ Wedding

Sam Hunt is a married man!

The 32-year-old "Body Like a Back Road" singer married his longtime love, Hannah Lee Fowler, on Saturday in Georgia, TMZ reports.

WATCH: Sam Hunt Adorably Serenades Hannah Lee Fowler During ACM Awards Performance

The notably private couple -- who dated on-and-off since 2008 -- had kept details about their engagement mostly under wraps after revealing that Hunt had proposed at the start of the new year. Still, the country star couldn't help but gush over his then-fiancee earlier this month at the Academy of Country Music Awards when asked how he knew it was time to pop the question.

"It's just that feeling you have, that heart radar that guides us in life, it just starts tapping on your shoulder when it's time and just make a move," he told ET on the red carpet. "So that's what I did."

Hunt teased the upcoming wedding as an "intimate and hometown" affair.

"Low key, low maintenance. We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don't like celebrating ourselves too much," he said.

"If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other," he added. "I am excited about doing that."

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

WATCH: Sam Hunt Sports Engagement Ring at the ACM Awards, Gushes About Upcoming Wedding

Related Articles