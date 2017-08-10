Salma Hayek Plays Babysitter While Cooking for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively -- See the Pic!

Salma Hayek can do it all!

The 50-year-old actress played babysitter and chef for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in a hilarious throwback pic posted to her Instagram on Thursday.

"When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work," she wrote alongside the snap, which shows her cooking dinner while holding Reynolds' daughter on her hip. "#hitmansbodyguard #ryanreynolds #tbt."

It's not surprising that Reynolds handed the chef's hat to his Hitman's Bodyguard co-star. The actor came clean about his kitchen skills in a recent interview with Men's Health.

"I am not innovative in the kitchen," he admitted. "If I cook, you'll have a structure fire. The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife away, and give her a better life."

