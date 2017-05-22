Salma Hayek Goes Pink — for One Night Only

While it seems Salma Hayek is more often attending fashion events and charity dinners these days than logging hours on movie sets — a hazard (a perk?) of being married to a billionaire owner of a fashion empire — there she was Sunday at the Women in Motion Awards dinner at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.

It took us more than a minute to realize it was her, however, because the Mexican-born actress, known for her dark locks, seemed to channel her inner KarJenner — or Cher? — by rocking light pink locks, courtesy of an easy-on, easy-off wig. She seemed really into the look, which accentuated her pretty floral dress, sharing eight photos of it and one Boomerang on Instagram.





Hayek, whose last big movie was 2013’s Grown Ups 2 (though she has a few films coming out this year), attended the star-studded event, which highlights the achievements of women in the movie biz, along with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault. Pinault, who is the CEO of the luxury group Kering, put on the program.





By Monday, Salma’s days as a blonde were over. She attended Kering’s Women in Motion lunch as a brunette again, but one embracing the pajama trend as street wear. And you can see her husband in the reflection of the window getting her to work that snappy pose for the camera.





Ah … the lives of billionaires.





