Salma Hayek Brought a Mariachi Band to Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is happening right now, and everyone is there … including a mariachi band that Salma Hayek brought. Yes, you read that right, Salma Hayek brought a mariachi band to Cannes.

So here’s what happened: Last night was a gala for the 70th anniversary of Cannes. Salma decided to spice things up a bit and hired a mariachi band to perform at a table. Director Guillermo del Toro explained to Vulture: “It was Salma who brought them. That’s how we always do it. We sang for two hours!”

This singalong now involves Inarritu, del Toro, Diego Luna, Salma Hayek, and Gael garcia bernal #cannes pic.twitter.com/tO0Q6x4hlO — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) May 23, 2017





But Guillermo wasn’t the only one to take part in the fun. The rest of the “Mexican dream team” also got in on the fun. Like directors Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro Iñárritu, cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, and actors Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna.

Guillermo continued talking about the night and said, “I love singing! Salma loves to sing. Gael and Diego love it. Alejandro is really, really good. But Alfonso doesn’t like it so much.”

