Ryan Seacrest Named Kelly Ripa’s Permanent Co-Host on ‘Live!’

It's officially Live! With Kelly and Ryan!

On Monday morning, Kelly Ripa revealed that former American Idol host Ryan Seacrest would be her permanent co-host on the ABC talk show. "Today the next chapter of the Live! story is about to begin," Ripa exclaimed ahead of announcing her co-host. "Today is a very good day."

According to CNN, Seacrest will continue to host his nationally syndicated radio shows on iHeartMedia, and recently renewed his contract to host red carpet specials for NBCUniversal's E! network. The 42-year-old TV personality also hosts ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special every year.



The news network also notes that Seacrest will be moving from Los Angeles to New York City, where Live! is taped.

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Strahan on Live! Drama With Kelly Ripa -- 'Everybody's Got the Wrong Impression'

It's been almost a year since Ripa bid farewell to former co-host Michael Strahan last May, after the 45-year-old former NFL star left to take a full-time gig on Good Morning America. Since then, there's been endless speculation about Ripa's new co-host, with early frontrunners including Anderson Cooper, Rob Lowe and Fred Savage.

Ripa's guest co-hosts over the past year have also included Jole McHale, Keegan-Michael Key, Michael Buble, Jussie Smollett, Jerry O'Connell, Nick Lachey and Christian Slater. During Live!'s search for Strahan's replacement, Seacrest guest co-hosted the talk show five times. He also joined Ripa on Live!'s Oscars After Show.

WATCH: Regis Philbin Did Have a Live! Reunion With Kelly Ripa Despite Claiming He Was 'Never Once' Asked Back

Strahan co-hosted Live! for four years, and a source told ET last May that he was able to make amends with Ripa, 46, prior to his departure. "Kelly realized her issue wasn't really with Michael, but the network," a source said. "Are they best friends? No. But there definitely is some peace."

Interestingly enough, Monday also marks another big day for Ripa, as she'll be celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos, who's also hosted Live! a few times. The couple tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children, and have have three kids together -- 19-year-old Michael, 15-year-old Lola and 14-year-old Joaquin.

Ripa shared throwback photos of herself and Consuelos in March on Instagram, wishing the 46-year-old actor a happy birthday and calling him the "best father, husband, friend and regenerator a person could know." Check it out:

Related Articles