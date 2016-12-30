Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in the Elevator On Way Up to New Year's Eve Ball

At least Ryan Seacrest has a sense of humor about things!

The 42-year-old TV personality is hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on Saturday, and on his way up to see the famous New Year's Eve Ball on Friday with Good Morning America, he got stuck in the elevator.

"Hi, from underneath the ball in Times Square," Seacrest told his Instagram followers. "We're stuck in the elevator everybody. We're supposed to be on Good Morning America, but we can't get there. ... Help, help!"

Fortunately, firefighters were able to pull the elevator doors open. But hilariously, Seacrest and his pals weren't able to exit the small space just yet.

Seacrest did make it in time for his GMA appearance, writing, "After this morning's elevator ride, @goodmorningamerica feels extra spacious."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest is set to be a star-studded affair. Demi Lovato will remotely be a part of the show from her Celebrity Cruises concert in St. Maarten — marking the first time there's ever been an international performance on the TV special — which will also feature remote appearances by Lucy Hale, Jason Derulo and Panic! at the Disco in New Orleans, as well as a performance by Lionel Richie from Las Vegas. Mariah Carey, DNCE, Thomas Rhett and Gloria Estefan with the cast of her Broadway musical, On Your Feet!, will also be performing in Times Square.

As for that NYE kiss, ET spoke with Seacrest at 102.7 KIIS-FM's Jingle Ball earlier this month, and he admitted that he would love to get married one day, after watching his younger sister, Meredith, marry her longtime love, Jimmy Leach, in Mexico last month.

