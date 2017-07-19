Ryan Seacrest Gets Serenaded by Man on NYC Subway: 'He's Not Bad'

If it were up to Ryan Seacrest, this subway singer would be "going to Hollywood!"

The former American Idol host recently moved to New York City to host Live alongside Kelly Ripa, and is getting the hang of the subway system and the underground entertainment. On Tuesday, Seacrest posted a video to Instagram while on the train, which showcased a man serenading commuters with classic Motown tunes.

The 42-year-old TV star was clearly amused by the impromptu performance, and started to sing along with the man crooning Ben E. King's 1962 tune, "Stand by Me."

"He's not that bad," Seacrest exclaimed of the singer's impressive vocals. He then pulled out his wallet to give the man some money.

While Seacrest clearly still loves finding unknown talent, it's yet to be confirmed that he'll be the host of ABC's American Idol reboot. "I've always loved the show," Seacrest told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "And if I could do it forever, I would do it forever."

