Ryan Seacrest Congratulates Ex-Girlfriend Julianne Hough After She Marries Brooks Laich

Just because you go separate ways doesn't mean you can't be supportive.

Ryan Seacrest took a moment during Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday to congratulate his ex-girlfriend, Julianne Hough, on her weekend wedding to hockey player Brooks Laich.

"They're terrific people," the 42-year-old TV host said of his "super talented" former flame. "Congrats, Julianne."

Seacrest and Hough dated from 2010 to 2013. Though amicable, Seacrest was not at Hough's Saturday nuptials in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Speaking to ET in May, Hough revealed that when she met Laich, it was love at "first sight."

"It was crazy. We had been talking for a while, but we hadn't met," she said. "When we saw each other for the first time, it was like, 'And, we're done.'"

