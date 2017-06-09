Ryan Reynolds, Steve Martin, and More Stars React to Glenne Headly’s Death

Hollywood is remembering Glenne Headly.

Friends and fans of the actress -- best known for her work in Dick Tracy and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels -- quickly took to social media on Friday to pay their respects to Headly, who died on Thursday at the age of 63. 

Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with Headly in 1993's Ordinary Magic, mourned the loss of his first "movie mom."

"Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly," Steve Martin tweeted on Friday of the actress, whom he acted alongside in 1988's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and 1996's Sgt. Bilko.

See more celebrity reactions to Headly's death below.

