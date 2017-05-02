Ryan Reynolds Gushes About Blake Lively: ‘She Made Me a More Empathetic Person’

Ryan Reynolds cannot stop singing the praises of his wife and actress Blake Lively.

The Deadpool actor told Humans of New York at the Met Gala in New York City Monday that Lively, 29, taught him how to be a more empathetic person.

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy,” Reynolds, 40, told the popular photoblog. “She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person.”

The actors married in September 2012 and share two daughters; James, 2, and Ines, 7 months.

Reynolds continued lauding his wife, revealing she helped him heal his relationship with his father, James Reynolds, before his death in 2015.

“I had a very fractured relationship with my father,” he said. “Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”

The couple coordinated Monday night on the red carpet, with The Shallows actress selecting a plunging gold gown heavily embellished with fringe-style beading and blue feathers that cascaded down the train. She paired the dress with over $3.5 million of Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels jewelry.

Her husband looked dapper in a sleek tux and blue bow tie to match the plumes of her dress.

Lively lovingly mocked Reynolds Thursday at the gala for TIME 100’s Most Influential People, congratulating him for becoming an honoree.

“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life,” Lively wrote on Instagram. “The best man I know... you deserve this @time 100 honor... If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”

