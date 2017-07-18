Ryan Reynolds Gives Terminally Ill Superfan the Surprise of a Lifetime

Just in case you need another reason to love Ryan Reynolds, here’s a good one.

The actor took a few minutes from filming the much-anticipated Deadpool sequel to fulfill a wish by calling a 5-year-old terminally ill fan, Daniel Downing.

In the video of the conversation, Reynolds asks his “little buddy” how he’s been doing over the phone. But after that brief exchange, Daniel boldly asks if Reynolds can FaceTime instead. Reynolds is happy to quickly say yes to Daniel’s request to talk face-to-face and immediately FaceTimes the excited young boy. Daniel’s mother, Stephanie, said the two chatted for nearly 15 minutes before the actor had to go to resume filming on set.

In early July, Daniel was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called pontine glioma. The tumor in his brain was deemed inoperable, and his doctors gave him nine months to live. As a result, the family is doing everything in its power to make his days memorable.

Daniel’s mother was very appreciative for the A-List celebrity’s gesture, saying she “messaged his assistant to say how eternally grateful we all are for him taking the time out to talk to Daniel. It was absolutely fantastic.”

Considering the nature of Daniel’s diagnosis, his family is grateful for such special moments:

“I’m so happy for Daniel ― it’s something he wouldn’t normally have been able to do, and he was so excited. He told all his friends and his teachers. It’s nice to see him so excited because he has been a bit down lately.”

