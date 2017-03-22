Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Answer the Web’s Most Burning Questions About Each Other

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal have been having a ball on the press tour for their upcoming film, Life. They recently sat down with Wired to answer some of the Internet’s most searched questions about themselves.

The questions included:

Is Ryan Reynolds Debbie Reynolds’s son?

Is Ryan Reynolds missing a tooth?

Are Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling related?

Does Ryan Reynolds wear eyeliner?

What is Jake Gyllenhaal?

Does Jake Gyllenhaal do his own stunts?

Does Jake Gyllenhaal know “Bad and Boujee”?

Can Jake Gyllenhaal kiss?

Click on the video above to hear the hilarious answers to some of the Web’s burning questions about Reynolds and Gyllenhaal.

Here’s the video in its entirety:

Life opens in theaters on March 24, 2017. The film is “a terrifying sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.”

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal are having the best time ever on the Life press tour:

