Ryan Phillippe Hospitalized for Broken Leg After ‘Freak Accident,’ Shares Photo From Bed

Ryan Phillippe checked in with fans from his hospital bed after suffering from a "freak accident."



The 42-year-old actor shared a photo late Sunday of himself lying in the bed with a thumbs up, writing, "I'm going to be ok & I appreciate your concern. –me."

He later tweeted an update on what exactly happened.



"Hey, guys. I didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of 'Shooter,'" he wrote on Monday. "I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday. My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands."

Phillippe added he plans to be "back in action soon" and thanked everyone for their concern.



"Thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders who helped me at the scene & to the medical staff caring for me now. I will keep you updated on my progress"

The actor is currently starring in Shooter on USA, which premieres on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

