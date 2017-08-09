Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Show Rare PDA During Adorable Disneyland Date: Pics!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes look more in love than ever.

The couple was spotted at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Sunday night, holding hands at the happiest place on Earth. Gosling wore a hat and a blue sweater, while Mendes glowed in an off-the-shoulder black top and a Chicago Bulls hat. They were joined by another couple and two bodyguards, and rode the Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and It's a Small World amid other rides, and even shopped for a few souvenirs.

Check out Mendes' radiant smile.

NEWS: Ryan Gosling Gushes About 'Dream Mother' Eva Mendes and Reveals Harrison Ford Punched Him in the Face

View photos



MEGA

View photos



MEGA

It's safe to say Disneyland holds a special place in the couple's heart. News broke that 43-year-old Mendes and 36-year-old Gosling were dating when they were snapped holding hands at the amusement park back in September 2011, after starring together in The Place Beyond the Pines. The two also named their eldest daughter Esmeralda, a character in Victor Hugo's novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which Disney adapted for its 1996 animated film.

Gosling and Mendes have kept their relationship extremely private since welcoming 2-year-old Esmeralda in September 2014. The two are also parents to their youngest daughter, 1-year-old Amada.

Mendes did support Gosling at the premiere of his film, Song to Song, at the South by Southwest film festival in March, though the two didn't pose for any red carpet pictures together. In January, Gosling also melted hearts when he thanked his "sweetheart" and honored Mendes' late brother -- Juan Carlos Mendez, who died of cancer -- during his emotional Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, for his role in La La Land.

"While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said, getting emotional. "If she hadn't taken all of that on so that I could have this experience, it surely would be somebody else up here today. So, sweetheart, thank you."

WATCH: Eva Mendes Covertly Responds to Ryan Gosling's Heartfelt Golden Globes Tribute

ET spoke with Gosling last month at Comic-Con, where he talked about working with Harrison Ford on the highly anticipated Blade Runner 2049.

"I was kind of in a constant state of [nervousness while filming]," he confessed. "It's kind of surreal to be a part of this film, because it's such an important part of film history, and also, you know, [I'm] obviously a great admirer of Harrison's. So, to get to work with him and, you know, hang out in these situations... I feel very lucky."

Watch below:

Related Articles