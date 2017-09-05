Russell Wilson Shuts Down Seattle Art Museum for Jaw-Dropping Date Night With Ciara

The cute couple couldn't have had more fun at Yayoi Kusama's 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit on Sunday.

Russell Wilson knows how to do date night right!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, Ciara, went out for a night on the town at the Seattle Art Museum, to take in the Yayoi Kusama exhibit -- but Wilson went the extra mile and surprised his ladylove by getting the museum all for themselves.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her and Russell, seen only in silhouette, inside one of the installations included in Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit.

"When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight... Still Got My Head Spinnin," Ciara captioned the post.

The video was taken in one of the show's many "Infinity Mirrored" rooms, giving a perspective of endless expanse. This particular installation is titled "Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity."

Ciara also posted a clip of herself dancing in another mirror room, titled "Phalli’s Field."

Wilson and Ciara, who celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary in July, also posed for pics in a number of other installations, including the "Obliteration Room," where the couple added their own stickers to the millions of other colorful dots that have been placed over the previously-blank white room as part of the artwork's interactive and adaptive nature.

"Placed Our Dots In The Sticker Furniture Room. Incredible Experience.#DateNight #YayoiKusama," Ciara captioned the romantic pic.

Wilson also shared a video from inside their date night, showing Ciara contemplating a number of paintings on the wall.

"Mama's lookin' good looking at art on our date night," Russell narrated the clip.

The mesmerizing "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit comes to a close at the Seattle Art Museum on Sept. 10, and will be moving down to Los Angeles' Broad Museum from October 2017 through January 2018.

Wison and Ciara tied the knot in July 2016 in a stunning ceremony at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. They are parents to 3-year-old son Future Zahir -- Ciara's son from her previous relationship with rapper Future -- and they welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna, in April.

