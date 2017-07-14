Russell Wilson Rocks the Kids’ Choice Sports Carpet With Ciara’s Son Future Zahir

(Photo: Getty Images)

Russell Wilson made the Kids Choice Sports Awards a family affair!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback -- who is hosting the Nickelodeon sports awards show, which airs on Sunday -- brought along his stepson, Future Zahir, on the orange carpet in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Wilson and little Future -- the 3-year-old son of Wilson's wife, Ciara, and her ex, rapper Future -- could not have looked cuter during their boys' night out, holding hands to smile for the camera and even throwing up some peace signs!

Future Jr. isn't just a red carpet pro -- he's also a new big brother! Ciara and Wilson welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sienna, back in April. Their baby girl recently made her social media debut as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

During his evening with his stepson, Wilson also stopped to chat with fellow new dad Michael Phelps, perhaps sharing some parenting tips!

ET caught up with Phelps on Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards, where he gushed over his 1-year-old son, Boomer, and opened up about enjoying each of his baby boy's "milestones."

The Kids Choice Sports Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

