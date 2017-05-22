Russell Crowe May Have Just Outed That Ed Sheeran Is Engaged

It looks like Russell Crowe might have let the news slip that Ed Sheeran is engaged to longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. The Gladiator himself was on recently on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa, where he revealed that he became friends with the “Shape of You” singer while Ed was on tour in Australia.

Russell continued explaining that as Ed was getting burnt out on the road, Russell let him stay at his farm. But in telling this story, Russell accidentally dropped the F bomb — “fiancée.” Take a listen for yourself, starting at 24:13:





Looks like we’re gonna be on wedding watch for Ed and Cherry! Also, if you don’t remember, in February, Ed himself was on The Kyle and Jackie O Show and revealed that he was ready for marriage and children with Cherry.

Ed and Cherry were childhood sweethearts and have been dating for almost two years. Ed told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that “she lives three or four miles away from me where I grew up, and we live together now — we just got cats.”

