Russell Brand Says Split From Katy Perry Was Due to the ‘Undulating Nature of Fame’

Russell Brand got sentimental recently while talking about his feelings for his former wife, Katy Perry, in an interview with a British talk show.

“I came away from that experience feeling very warm towards her,” he said. “I feel like when I hear about her or see her, it’s, ‘Aw, there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.’”

Brand also reflected on his short-lived marriage — it lasted only 14 months — and speculated about its abrupt. “In the end, there is kind of an intimacy that it’s just the two of us in this thing, and I suppose we intuitively or perhaps explicitly understood that we better protect this thing,” he noted. “Obviously the marriage didn’t last for a very long time, and I think that has to do with the undulating nature of fame.”

The 41-year-old British comedian recently welcomed a daughter, Mabel, with 27-year-old fiancée, Laura Gallacher, in November 2016. He opened up about fatherhood, explaining, “The thing that has been the most spectacular thing in my life has been the most ordinary thing in my life. … In one way it makes me feel insular — ‘I’m just gonna look after this kid’ — and in another way it makes me feel, ‘Well, you can’t do that.’ The resource of love you have inside you is limitless, and everybody is worthy of love.”

Meanwhile, it seems that Brand isn’t the only one nursing a Katy Perry-sized hole in his heart. John Mayer told the New York Times recently in an intimate interview that he’s still writing songs (“Still Feel Like Your Man“) about Perry, who he dated on and off for a year and a half.

