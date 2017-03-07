Rupert Grint Talks Frequently Getting Mistaken for Ed Sheeran, Reveals He Once Caught Fire and Didn’t Notice

To be fair, Ron Weasley did live in a "Castle on the Hill." It's safe to say that Rupert Grint has a memorable face. After playing the lovable Ron Weasley in all eight of the Harry Potter films, the 28-year-old British actor regularly gets recognized on the street.



However, when he does get stopped by a fan, it's not always a fan of his! In fact, he regularly gets mistaken for singer Ed Sheeran.

"It's kinda 50/50 now," Grint admitted to James Corden during Monday's episode of The Late Late Show. "It's like if someone stops me, it could go either way. I could be Ed or I could be me."



And it's not just people outside the music industry who flub Grint's identity. He also had a funny encounter with singer Leo Sayer.



"Leo Sayer, he came up to me and he said he loved my music," Grint recalled, laughing. "Of course, thinking I was Ed. I just, yeah, I play along."

It's hard to fault mixed up fans for the mistake. Grint even appeared as Sheeran, 25, in the music video for his song "Lego House."



And the British actor revealed that he's very laid-back when it comes to these things -- and all things really.



"Not a lot phases me. I actually caught fire once, and I didn't even know it was happening," he revealed. "I was at the Edinburgh Festival, and it was a screening for a film and I actually felt quite hot… John Hurt the late, great John Hurt, he came up to me and said, 'Um 'Do you know you're on fire my boy?'"



Grint revealed that his jacket was on fire, saying, "I think I was standing very close to a candle, and I bumped into it. I had no idea."



In addition to having a famous lookalike, Sheeran also has lots of new music out.

