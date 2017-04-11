Rupert Grint Owns an Original Bob Ross Painting, Is Obsessed With the ‘Hippie’ Artist

“I’m kind of obsessed with Bob Ross,” Sick Note actor Rupert Grint admits.

The bushy-haired Air Force sergeant turned painter was made famous by his public television series, The Joy of Painting. The series had a successful run from 1983 to 1994, but in today’s meme-friendly culture, Ross’s zen instructional videos arguably hold a greater piece of the cultural mindshare than ever before. Millennial love of Bob Ross and his “happy little trees” extends to Grint, who says he watched the painter’s series as a child. “Just watching him is very therapeutic,” he notes, citing the evident joy Ross holds for the act of painting his imagined, bucolic landscapes. “He loves trees, does a lot of trees … you just kind of get lost in the Bob Ross world.” Further elaborating on Ross’s happy peacenik vibe, Grint explains, “he’s kind of like a hippie, he has pet squirrels.”

Rupert Grint at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) More

Grint’s fandom naturally extended to his procuring an authentic Bob Ross original, titled Alaskan Mountains. “I would like to collect them, but they’re quite hard to get a hold of.” Grint counts the piece he has managed to nab as a prized possession.

“He’s my hero,” the actor proclaims, with a smile.

