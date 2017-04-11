Rupert Grint Owns an Original Bob Ross Painting, Is Obsessed With the ‘Hippie’ Artist

Yahoo Celebrity

“I’m kind of obsessed with Bob Ross,” Sick Note actor Rupert Grint admits.

The bushy-haired Air Force sergeant turned painter was made famous by his public television series, The Joy of Painting. The series had a successful run from 1983 to 1994, but in today’s meme-friendly culture, Ross’s zen instructional videos arguably hold a greater piece of the cultural mindshare than ever before. Millennial love of Bob Ross and his “happy little trees” extends to Grint, who says he watched the painter’s series as a child. “Just watching him is very therapeutic,” he notes, citing the evident joy Ross holds for the act of painting his imagined, bucolic landscapes. “He loves trees, does a lot of trees … you just kind of get lost in the Bob Ross world.” Further elaborating on Ross’s happy peacenik vibe, Grint explains, “he’s kind of like a hippie, he has pet squirrels.”

Rupert Grint at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Grint’s fandom naturally extended to his procuring an authentic Bob Ross original, titled Alaskan Mountains. “I would like to collect them, but they’re quite hard to get a hold of.” Grint counts the piece he has managed to nab as a prized possession.

“He’s my hero,” the actor proclaims, with a smile.

Rupert Grint isn’t the only celebrity to confess what they’re #Obsessed with. The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt tells us all about his love of Wes Anderson:

What’s your #Obsession? Share it on our brand-new Flickr group! You might be featured in an upcoming episode of Yahoo’s #Obsessed.