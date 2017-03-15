RuPaul Reveals He’s Married to Longtime Partner Georges LeBar

RuPaul dropped a big surprise Wednesday when he revealed that he and his longtime partner, Georges LeBar, recently got married.

“I’ve never said this on television before, but we are married,” RuPaul, 56, said on Hollywood Today Live. “We got married on our 23rd [anniversary]. I met him on the dance floor at Limelight [nightclub in New York City] in 1994, on his birthday. So we got married on his birthday, the anniversary of when we met, this year — in January.”

In a June 2015 interview with BuzzFeed, the RuPaul’s Drag Race star described his partner as kind and funny. LeBar oversees a ranch, which straddles the South Dakota-Wyoming border, where he spends most of his time.

“I remember praying, ‘I want a sweet, sensitive man,’ and I got an Australian who’s just lovely,” RuPaul said.





The “Supermodel” singer insisted in the same interview that he and LeBar had no plans to marry.

“No, I don’t stand on ceremony. I never want to conform to anything,” he said. “We looked into it, if we could get a tax break and stuff, but not because… Is he devoted to me? Am I devoted to him? Oh, hell yes. [But] I never want to be like everybody else.”

RuPaul really shouldn’t worry, though, because he will always be an original.