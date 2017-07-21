RuPaul, Lupita Nyong'o and Diddy Look Stunning in 2018 Pirelli Calendar -- See the Behind-the-Scenes Pics!

Some of the best and brightest stars are looking stunning in the 2018 Pirelli calendar.

Seventeen artists posed for the annual calendar, including RuPaul, Lupita Nyong'o, Sean "Diddy" Combs and the iconic Naomi Campbell. This year, photographer Tim Walker reimagined the classic tale of Alice's Adventure in Wonderland with gorgeous pics.

In some behind-the-scenes snaps, Nyong'o looks elegant in an off-the-shoulder beige look. Meanwhile, RuPaul and Dijimon Hounsou look fierce surrounded by models dressed as red heart cards.

Diddy and Campbell also look fierce as they pose for the cameras and Whoopi Goldberg commands the stage with her over-the-top look.

Other celebrities and models also featured in the calendar include Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Alpha Dia, Duckie Thot, King Owusu, Lil Yachty, Sasha Lane, Slick Woods, Thando Hopa, Wilson Oryema and Zoe Bedeaux.

Last year, renowned photographer Peter Lindbergh captured Nicole Kidman, Robin Wright, Julianne Moore and Jessica Chastain as they went nearly makeup-free for the shots. For more on the 2016 shoot, watch below.

