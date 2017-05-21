Ruby Rose Says ‘Being Mean Doesn’t Suit Me’ After Slamming Katy Perry Over Alleged Taylor Swift Diss

After wading into the alleged beef between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose is stepping back.

“Being mean doesn’t suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I get so triggered when I think bullies don’t get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something,” Rose, who is friends with Swift, wrote on Twitter Saturday. “But it’s [my] not place.”

Rose added that she has “always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces, however, I’m not god and I can’t decide when or how that is. Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs. However, I shouldn’t stoop because then the [message] is mixed.”

Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I .. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017





Get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not place. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017





I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I'm not god and I can't decide when or how that is. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017





Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs. However I shouldn't stoop because then the msg is mixed. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017





After Perry released her new single, “Swish Swish,” which fans took as a shot at Swift, Rose called out Perry for the track. “‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda… stop trying to make ‘Wit… I mean ‘fetch’ happen. … I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low… is… a bummer.”

Rose later wrote, “I’ve always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That’s not new. You have to follow your [heart emoji].” She also dinged Perry’s sales figures while replying to one of Perry’s fans. “You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart,” she wrote. “If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. they’d be hits.”

Perry and Swift have reportedly been feuding for years, and it has been long-rumored that Swift’s 1989 song “Bad Blood” is about Perry. When asked by Entertainment Weekly if her new album, Witness, included a response to “Bad Blood,” Perry played coy on the matter.

View photos Ruby Rose and Taylor Swift at the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 2, 2016. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for GLAAD) More

“Well, that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me,” she said. “I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person. One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is.”

Read More