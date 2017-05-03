Royals Seeking $1.6 Million Over Topless Photos of Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are suing two French media outlets for $1.6 million in damages for printing topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge back in 2012. Gossip magazine Closer and regional newspaper La Provence are accused of violating Kate’s privacy by taking photos of her sunbathing. The pics were taken of the royals while they were on holiday in the south of France in 2012 at the couple’s private villa.

On May 2, the royals’ lawyer read a letter on William’s behalf at the opening of the trial: “In September 2012, my wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy. … The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us.”

In 2012, St. James’s Palace released a withering statement drawing parallels to the tragic events that took the life of Princess Diana: “The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana and all the more upsetting to the Duke and Duchess for being so.”

In 2012, a French court fined Closer 2,000 euros for printing the images and banned it from distributing the magazine in print or online. Closer was also ordered to hand over the original photos to the royal family within 24 hours of the decision.

