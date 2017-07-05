After a Rough Patch, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Celebrate 35 Years of Marriage

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are celebrating a milestone.

The couple reached the 35-year mark in their marriage on Tuesday and Sharon, 64, commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt tribute (along with an awesome photo) on Twitter.

Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniviversary pic.twitter.com/lVJQwx1YjH — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) July 4, 2017

“Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years,” she wrote. “You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniveversary.”

The couple married in 1982, and share three children together: Kelly, 32, Jack, 31, and Aimee, 33.

Kelly congratulated her parents on Instagram and posted a photo from her parents’ wedding day, featuring a blonde Sharon and Ozzy.

“Happy 35th anniversary mum and dad thank you for showing me what true love really is!” Kelly wrote in the caption.

Sharon opened up about how she fell back in love with her husband after his infidelity nearly shattered their marriage. Last May, The Talk co-host and the Black Sabbath musician split after 33 years of marriage when reports surfaced that Ozzy, 68, had an affair, allegedly with his hairstylist.

“Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” Sharon admitted while on the show.

She noted it was Ozzy’s intentionality in bettering himself that helped her find love again.

“Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard,” said Sharon.

“I just had a newfound love,” she continued, and added, “and I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

The couple renewed their vows this past Mother’s Day in Las Vegas.

“For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning,” Ozzy, 68, told Hello! Magazine about the intimate ceremony.

“I made a huge mistake,” he continued. “Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.”