Rosie O'Donnell, James Corden and Other Celebrities Respond to Donald Trump’s Women’s Day Tweets

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 and commemorates the movement for women’s rights. The global day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Early Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted his recognition of International Women’s Day by writing, “I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.

“On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world,” he added.

Not surprisingly, Rosie O’Donnell, Chelsea Handler, Mark Hamill, Samantha Bee, James Corden, and other celebrities responded to the president’s tweets.

Donald Trump’s treatment of women arose as an issue during the presidential election. His history of degrading women has been the subject of criticism, from his comments about former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, journalist Megyn Kelly, Hillary Clinton, Carly Fiorina, and Heidi Klum to his bitter feud with Rosie O’Donnell.

Most notable were the comments he made during a 2005 interview with Access Hollywood host Billy Bush. “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women] — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab ’em by the pu**y. You can do anything.”

Trump later dismissed the tape as “locker-room banter.”

Alec Baldwin has some Twitter advice for President Trump:

