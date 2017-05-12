Rosie O’Donnell Gets Dragged Into NYC Couple’s Divorce Narrative

Rosie O’Donnell has found herself embroiled in a couple’s divorce, if only in the papers. (Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage)

The tabloids have been been buzzing about an alleged affair between Rosie O’Donnell and her longtime friend Broadway actress Dana Caruso Schiff, which is said to have led to and is complicating Schiff’s divorce with her investment banker husband, David “Scott” Schiff.

A Page Six story asserts that there is a custody battle over the Schiffs’ two children because Scott is “concerned about them being around Rosie,” thanks to the comedian’s daughter Chelsea’s recent allegations of physical and verbal abuse by her mother.

But a source close to the couple tells Yahoo Celebrity that the allegations of an affair are untrue, as are claims it’s become any sort of an issue in the couple’s divorce and custody proceedings. We’re told that a custody agreement has already been settled. As for Rosie and Dana, they are old friends. The former View co-host is even the godmother of Dana’s daughter Plum.

O’Donnell referenced the “affair” when she blogged about the Chelsea drama earlier this month. She shared the email from a Daily Mail reporter that alerted her to the claims by Chelsea and her husband, Nicholas Alliegro. It included the line, “They also claim that Ms O’Donnell is dating Dana Schiff.”

We’ve reached out to the comedian, but her publicist declined to comment. Her ongoing beef with the president of the United States is probably more than enough for her to handle right now anyhow.





