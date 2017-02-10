Rosie O’Donnell Changes Twitter Pic to Steve Bannon as Christine Baranski Offers to Play Betsy DeVos on ‘SNL’

Rosie O'Donnell is already proving that she could certainly play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live.

Following Melissa McCarthy's brilliant portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on last week's SNL, fans took to Twitter to suggest O'Donnell take on the role of Bannon, President Donald Trump's chief strategist.

Now, the long-time Trump critic has taken things one step further with a new Twitter pic showing what she might look like with the right Bannon makeup.

"Dear @nbcsnl I agree with @Rosie that she would be hilarious perfection as #SteveBannon," wrote Twitter user @TheJohnnySmith, who also shared an image of O'Donnell's face photoshopped onto Bannon's head.

The former View co-host loved the image, immediately making it her official Twitter pic, and shared her appreciation with the creator, tweeting, "THANK U FOR MAKING THAT AMAZING ROSIE OBANNON PHOTOSHOP - I LOVE IT."

@thejohnnysmith - THANK U FOR MAKING THAT AMAZING ROSIE OBANNON PHOTOSHOP - I LOVE IT https://t.co/aulrBJ1swA — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 10, 2017

Currently, SNL has been using a cast member in a full Grim Reaper costume to represent Bannon.

Reports surfaced after McCarthy debuted her Spicer impression that Trump was upset that his press secretary was impersonated by a woman. This lead many fans to call for more female comics to play members of Trump's administration.

One actress who said she's be excited to join SNL's growing roster of A-list recurring guest stars is The Good Wife's Christine Baranski, who recently told Vanity Fair that she'd love to play newly-confirmed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

"It would seem somewhat logical—we have that strong jawline, don't we?" Baranski said. "I can play people with whom I drastically disagree. The [SNL] sketches have been unbelievable all through the election, and the post-election. So yeah, we could have a revolving door of people playing the cabinet members and all."

DeVos has thus far only been portrayed once, when SNL cast member Kate McKinnon played the controversial cabinet member. However, many celebrities have been played by different cast members over the years, including Trump.

Alec Baldwin has played Trump in several episodes since the start of SNL's 42nd season back in October.

