Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Angelic at Her Baby Shower

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s pregnancy is almost over — and she’s showered and ready for her little one with Jason Statham to arrive.

According to her fan Instagram worldrhw, the British model and actress, 30, was feted by her loved ones at her baby shower. The mom-to-be, a one-time Victoria’s Secret Angel, looked angelic in a long, off-the-shoulder dress, and cradled her baby bump in many of the party photos.





The pix showed there were indoor and outdoor areas of the party. Lunch was served outside — under a tent — on a long table decorated with a burlap runner and spring bouquets.





She posed with many of the guests, who were also very dressed up for the garden party. Some of the photos showed Rosie’s full dress, which had a train that flowed behind her. Rosie kept her sunglasses on, ’cause famous folks do that.





The blonde also gathered with her pals inside at one point — and, yes, there were some hands on her belly. People can’t resist touching that bump, especially at a baby shower.

Speaking of angels, the person who runs her fan page couldn’t help but give one photo of Rosie from the party an angel makeover. (That’s fan art at its finest, folks.)





Rosie announced on Feb. 9 that she and her 49-year-old action-star fiancé, who she has been in a relationship with since 2010, are expecting. She posted a photo of herself in a bikini — with a small bump — on the beach, writing, “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham,” along with an angel emoji.

Her real angel will be here soon.





