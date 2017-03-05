Rory Feek Remembers Late Wife Joey on One-Year Anniversary of Her Death

It has already been a year since Joey Feek, one half of the GRAMMY-winning husband-wife country music duo Joey + Rory, died from cancer.

On Saturday, Rory Feek took to Instagram to share a tribute to his late wife, sharing a series of three photos on the one-anniversary of her death.

The first photo was a throwback of Joey with Heidi and Hopie, Rory's daughters from a previous marriage, and Indiana, the couple's now 3-year-old daughter together.

The 51-year-old singer captioned it simply, "…remembering you."

The next image shows Joey's grave marker on the family farm, adorned with flowers at sunset, captioned, "…missing you."

The third photo was another throwback, capturing a tender moment between Rory and Joey, captioned, "…loving you."

Rory, who has chronicled the last few years of his family life on his blog, This Life I Live, recently released a book with the same title. The book gives an inside look at the "If I Needed You" singer's early life and marriage to Joey, as well as her wishes for him to find love again after her death.

