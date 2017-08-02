Ron Howard has a little droid trouble on the set of the Han Solo movie

Look, sir: droids!

Ron Howard has shared two new photos from the set of the young Han Solo movie, teasing a behind-the-scenes look at an orange-and-white astromech droid.

“These droids can be so damn intractable,” Howard joked on Twitter. “But we’ll go until we get it right!”

Droids help make the Galaxy go round but I find they don't always listen to the director!#UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/XSgvK4y4Dd — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 2, 2017

Howard took over as the director of the upcoming Star Wars spin-off film in June after previous directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the project over “creative differences,” and ever since, he’s been sharing cryptic photos from the set. So far, we’ve seen Wookiees, Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian, and a rather anticlimactic photo of Howard’s shoes.

The still-untitled Han Solo movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the space smuggler, with Glover as Calrissian, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, and Woody Harrelson as an unknown mentor figure. (Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star in unspecified roles.) It’s scheduled to hit theaters May 25, 2018.