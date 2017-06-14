The Romantic Untold Story of the Day George and Amal Clooney First Met

George Clooney’s father Nick suspected early on that the star’s now-wife Amal would forever change the direction of his son’s life. Like really early on.

In fact, he and his wife Nina were with George the day he first met Amal, who tagged along to a dinner gathering with mutual friends in 2013, and Nick recalls witnessing sparks flying.

“Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in,” he says. “She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness.”

George for one took immediate notice.

“By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!'”, Nick says.

For more on George and Amal Clooney and their new life with the twins pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.

Amal and George Clooney step out in London in October 2013. More

“I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her.”

George’s dad would clearly know. “It was just different than all the other relationships I had seen him in, and I had watched them all from the time he was 13,” he says.

“This young woman meant something to him almost immediately. It was just amazing.”

How right Nick was.