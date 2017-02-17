Roman Polanski’s Victim Says She Forgives Him

Samantha Geimer is speaking out and says she wants the truth to be exposed. On Thursday, TMZ reported that film director Roman Polanski wants to end his child rape case and return to the country. Geimer was infamously the victim of his assault in 1977.

Polanski’s lawyer, Harland Braun, is asking the court to unseal the testimony of Roger Gunson, who was the prosecutor on the case. Geimer says she supports this move 100 percent.

She told TMZ, “I think they should release it. I think the only reason they’re keeping it sealed is to cover up their own misconduct in the DA’s office and in the court. Gunson testified as to all the facts of what happened — the inappropriate, the illegal things the judge did, the backroom dealings that aren’t recorded because they were verbal.”

The now-83-year-old director pleaded guilty to raping Geimer four decades ago, when she was only 13. He fled the country while waiting to be sentenced and has been living in exile in Paris since. But years later, it seems that Geimer has completely moved on from this tragedy.

“He’s apologized. I forgive him. I know that he’s sorry and didn’t mean to hurt me. He admitted what he did. He went to jail and I’m not gonna carry a bunch of resentment,” she said.

